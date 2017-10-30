An Easter egg hunt at Leawood City Park
An Easter egg hunt at Leawood City Park Star file photo

Johnson County ‘small city’ is one of the best in the U.S., study says

By Matt Campbell

mcampbell@kcstar.com

October 30, 2017 3:02 PM

Leawood ranks No. 1 in affordability among 1,268 “small” American cities, according to a new analysis released Monday.

WalletHub, a personal finance website, looked at 33 livability indicators in cities between 25,000 and 100,000 people. The indicators include housings costs, schools, safety and entertainment options.

Overall Leawood, with a 2016 population of 34,565, ranked third among the top 20 small cities. The top-ranked city was Princeton, N.J., followed by Lexington, Mass. Leawood was the only city in Kansas or Missouri in the top 20.

But Leawood is moving up. In 2015 the city was ranked as fifth best among America’s small cities.

Matt Campbell: 816-234-4902, @MattCampbellKC

