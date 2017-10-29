Local

Highway Patrol chase of KC teenager leads to three-vehicle crash, charges

By Joe Robertson

October 29, 2017 9:43 PM

A Kansas City teenager was being held in Buchanan County Sunday night after he led the Missouri Highway Patrol on a chase along Interstate 29 earlier in the day that ended in a crash that injured five occupants in three vehicles.

The highway patrol arrested Travon D. Simmons, 17, who is charged with a felony of tampering with a motor vehicle, leaving the scene of an accident and resisting arrest by fleeing.

All of the injuries — including injuries to two children — were considered moderately serious and non-life-threatening.

The patrol reported that Simmons was fleeing arrest in a 2008 Dodge Charger speeding south on I-29 through St. Joseph, Mo., around noon. He exited the highway and attempted to travel east on Frederick Boulevard when he lost control and skidded.

Simmons car skidded toward two vehicles that were traveling side-by-side east on Frederick at the intersection with I-29. The car driven by Simmons struck the first vehicle on Frederick — a 2013 Ford F150 pickup truck — propelling it into the second car — a 2016 Chevy Cruze. Simmons’ car then spun around and hit the Chevy Cruze. All three vehicles suffered extensive damage and came to rest in the roadway.

A female passenger in the pickup truck was injured. Four occupants of the Chevy Cruze were injured, including two children, 6 and 4.

Joe Robertson: 816-234-4789, @robertsonkcstar

