Kansas Highway Patrol chase ends with five-vehicle crash on Metcalf Ave.

A chase by the Kansas Highway Patrol led to a five-vehicle crash at midday Saturday on Metcalf Avenue at 93rd Street in Overland Park.
The crash happened about 11:30 a.m. Overland Park reported southbound Metcalf was closed for some two hours.
There were no serious injuries, the highway patrol reported. Information on the pursuit that led to the crash was not available early Saturday afternoon.
The city of Overland Park captured the scene in a Facebook Live post after the crash.
