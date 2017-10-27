British boy who captured KC’s heart returning for more care

More Videos 3:37 KCK Mayor calls fire fighters union protest “a display of political theater” Pause 0:23 Adam Purinton appears at preliminary hearing 1:19 Man gunned down on the front porch of Brookside home 1:25 'Anger and concern for her children' heard in the voice of Tom Pickert’s widow 1:18 Watch: Chaotic aftermath of a racially fueled melee in the Ozarks 1:14 Amazon Flex drivers on delivering packages in Kansas City 0:31 Kansas City, Kansas firefighters picket outside city hall 1:23 Three Lawrence shooting suspects appeared in court today 2:08 How KC's Urban Youth Academy will draw players from its community 1:51 Feathers fly over announced Tyson Foods chicken plant in Tonganoxie Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

British boy about to wrap up his stay in KC area Alexander Goodwin, 10, arrived in Kansas City months ago earlier this year to battle a deadly cancer after being misdiagnosed in his native England. British doctors didn't expect him to survive. Alexander Goodwin, 10, arrived in Kansas City months ago earlier this year to battle a deadly cancer after being misdiagnosed in his native England. British doctors didn't expect him to survive. Tammy Ljungblad The Kansas City Star

Alexander Goodwin, 10, arrived in Kansas City months ago earlier this year to battle a deadly cancer after being misdiagnosed in his native England. British doctors didn't expect him to survive. Tammy Ljungblad The Kansas City Star