British boy who captured KC’s heart returning for more care

Alex Goodwin, the 10-year-old British boy who received successful cancer treatment earlier this year in the Kansas City area, is returning for another procedure.
Alex is expected to fly back to Kansas City on Sunday and is scheduled for a leg procedure Monday at the University of Kansas Sarcoma Center in Overland Park. He and his father, Jeff Goodwin, will also do a “meet and greet” Nov. 1 at Rainy Day Books in Fairway.
Alex captured the hearts of many in the Kansas City area and across the country when he was treated at Children’s Mercy and the University of Kansas Hospital for Ewing’s sarcoma. He inspired people with his upbeat attitude after British doctors misdiagnosed his condition and it worsened to the point that he couldn’t walk.
The family reached out through social media for answers. Jeff Goodwin, a police officer in England, connected with Kansas City, Kan., Police Chief Terry Zeigler, who put the family in touch with the University of Kansas Health System about cancer treatments.
Counting down the hours to see Alex & his dad!! https://t.co/21MlD47tNt— Terry Zeigler (@KCKPDChief) October 27, 2017
Alex and his father came to Kansas City last December so the boy could begin those treatments at Children’s Mercy and the University of Kansas Hospital.
My best friend Alex @alexs_journey flies to Kansas this weekend please wish him well, he’ll be exhausted,it’s going to be a lot of flapping pic.twitter.com/Emn5epLX0H— Murray the Owl (@burrowingbolt) October 27, 2017
Surgeons replaced Alex’s original right hip, thigh bone and knee with mechanical ones and he also underwent chemotherapy and radiation. The treatments worked and doctor’s said the sarcoma that started in his right leg is gone, possibly forever, although that’s not certain.
He needs this additional treatment to lengthen his leg.
Jeff Goodwin wrote a book about the family’s experience called “Alexander’s Journey: Dum Spiro Spero,” chronicling the medical odyssey to the United States for medical treatment.
