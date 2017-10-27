Local

Fire crews douse KC apartment fire while several residents duke it out in front yard

By Glenn E. Rice

grice@kcstar.com

October 27, 2017 10:39 AM

Two persons were injured, one who jumped from a second-story window, during an apartment house fire Friday morning in Northeast Kansas City.

The fire in the 100 block of North Bellaire Avenue was reported just after 8 a.m. Several people were fighting in the front yard just as fire crews arrived, said Deputy Fire Chief James Garrett.

Fire and smoke poured from the rear of the structure. Fire crews were able to get inside and quickly douse the flames.

The occupant who jumped from the second floor was treated for injuries and smoke inhalation. Another occupant was treated for slight smoke inhalation, Garrett said.

No firefighters were injured, and the cause of the blaze remained under investigation. No damage estimates were immediately available.

Glenn E. Rice: 816-234-4341, @GRicekcstar

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • KCK Mayor calls fire fighters union protest “a display of political theater”

    Mark Holland, mayor of the Unified Government of Wyandotte County/Kansas City, Kan, conducted a press conference while Fire Department workers conducted a protest outside City Hall saying the mayor was looking to cut positions. Video by John Sleezer and Steve Vockrodt/ The Kansas City Star

KCK Mayor calls fire fighters union protest “a display of political theater”

KCK Mayor calls fire fighters union protest “a display of political theater” 3:37

KCK Mayor calls fire fighters union protest “a display of political theater”
Kansas City, Kansas firefighters picket outside city hall 0:31

Kansas City, Kansas firefighters picket outside city hall
Watch: Chaotic aftermath of a racially fueled melee in the Ozarks 1:18

Watch: Chaotic aftermath of a racially fueled melee in the Ozarks

View More Video