Fire crews douse KC apartment fire while several residents duke it out in front yard

Two persons were injured, one who jumped from a second-story window, during an apartment house fire Friday morning in Northeast Kansas City.
The fire in the 100 block of North Bellaire Avenue was reported just after 8 a.m. Several people were fighting in the front yard just as fire crews arrived, said Deputy Fire Chief James Garrett.
Fire and smoke poured from the rear of the structure. Fire crews were able to get inside and quickly douse the flames.
The occupant who jumped from the second floor was treated for injuries and smoke inhalation. Another occupant was treated for slight smoke inhalation, Garrett said.
No firefighters were injured, and the cause of the blaze remained under investigation. No damage estimates were immediately available.
