Ozarks melee involves a ‘no Mexican crossin’ sign, pigs and a ‘guy they called Fluffy’

Watch: Chaotic aftermath of a racially fueled melee in the Ozarks A racially fueled sign was hung on a fence at a Buffalo, Mo., home. A Mexican-American whose family the sign was directed at said his neighbors often lobbed racially fueled threats at him and his family. The incident devolved into violence Sunday. A racially fueled sign was hung on a fence at a Buffalo, Mo., home. A Mexican-American whose family the sign was directed at said his neighbors often lobbed racially fueled threats at him and his family. The incident devolved into violence Sunday. Jason Boatright and Cassie Parish The Kansas City Star

