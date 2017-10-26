Cutting-edge baseball academy about to open at 18th & Vine, but who will come play?

More Videos 1:19 Man gunned down on the front porch of Brookside home Pause 2:20 Time for the city to step up and fix discrimination problems in the fire department, attorney says 1:14 Amazon Flex drivers on delivering packages in Kansas City 0:45 Can you believe what Amazon wants for its second headquarters? 3:43 'Patriotic Education and Fitness' class is mandatory at College of the Ozarks 3:57 Vietnam veteran’s wife fights for husband’s VA benefits 2:02 NAACP issues travel advisory for Missouri 0:43 Opioid crisis in America, by the numbers 1:23 Three Lawrence shooting suspects appeared in court today 1:37 Members share what it's like to live at a hippie commune deep in the Ozarks Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

How KC's Urban Youth Academy will draw players from its community The Urban Youth Academy has a directive to serve Kansas City's urban core. Its director and outreach coordinator plan to make sure of it. The Urban Youth Academy has a directive to serve Kansas City's urban core. Its director and outreach coordinator plan to make sure of it. Jill Toyoshiba and Aaron Randle The Kansas City Star

The Urban Youth Academy has a directive to serve Kansas City's urban core. Its director and outreach coordinator plan to make sure of it. Jill Toyoshiba and Aaron Randle The Kansas City Star