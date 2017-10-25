Ramp from I-70 in KCK reopens after fatal rollover crash

A fatal rollover crash closed the ramp from eastbound Interstate 70 to southbound 18th Street Expressway in Kansas City, Kan., for most of Wednesday morning’s rush hour.
The crash, which occurred about 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, caused traffic to back up on eastbound I-70 beyond the Interstate 635 interchange.
Traffic slowed to a crawl through the area and drivers were being urged to find an alternate route. The ramp reopened after the morning’s rush hour.
Authorties have not identified the victim in the crash.
