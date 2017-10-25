Drivers killed in crash after vehicle travels through guard cable on I-49 identified

The drivers killed in Tuesday night’s three-vehicle crash along Interstate 49 near Peculiar were identified as Rodney L. Noble, 56, of Peculiar, and William C. Creamer, 34, of Kansas City.
The crash occurred about 7:40 p.m. Tuesday just north of Peculiar Way.
Noble was headed south along I-49 when his vehicle side-swiped another vehicle driven by 17-year-old Gavin R. Cummons of Peculiar, according to a preliminary crash report from the Missouri Highway Patrol.
The collision sent both vehicles out of control into the median. Noble’s vehicle struck and traveled through the cable barrier and collided with Creamer’s vehicle, which was headed north on I-49, the crash report said.
After the impact, Noble’s vehicle was pushed partially back into the median and came to rest wrapped in the cable barrier.
Noble and Creamer, who were wearing seat belts, were pronounced dead at the scene.
The collision caused northbound I-49 to be closed for several hours while authorities investigated the fatal crash and cleared debris. The highway reopened about 11:30 p.m., according to the Kansas City District of Missouri Department of Transportation.
