2 killed in fatal wreck on I-49 in Cass County; highway shut down near Peculiar

By Toriano Porter

October 24, 2017 9:32 PM

Two people were killed in a fatal wreck that closed the northbound lanes of Interstate 49 in Cass County Tuesday night.

The crash was reported about 8:05 p.m. on northbound I-49 near mile marker 168 which is in Peculiar.

Traffic officials urged motorists to avoid the area and use an alternate route as authorities detoured traffic to Route J after the crash.

Extensive damage was reported to the guardrail near the accident scene.

No timetable was given for when the highway would re-open Tuesday.

Toriano Porter: 816-234-4779, @torianoporter

