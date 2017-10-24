2 killed in fatal wreck on I-49 in Cass County; highway shut down near Peculiar

Two people were killed in a fatal wreck that closed the northbound lanes of Interstate 49 in Cass County Tuesday night.
The crash was reported about 8:05 p.m. on northbound I-49 near mile marker 168 which is in Peculiar.
Breaking: NB I-49 @ MM 168 is closed due double fatal crash. Clearance unknown at this time. #kctraffic pic.twitter.com/5BIYDCujNY— MoDOT Kansas City (@MoDOT_KC) October 25, 2017
Traffic officials urged motorists to avoid the area and use an alternate route as authorities detoured traffic to Route J after the crash.
Breaking upd: NB I-49 traffic is being detoured to Route J due to double fatal crash. Crash happened @ MM 168 in Cass County. pic.twitter.com/PSGaIacYG0— MoDOT Kansas City (@MoDOT_KC) October 25, 2017
Extensive damage was reported to the guardrail near the accident scene.
Breaking upd: Extensive damage to guardrail following double fatal crash NB I-49 in Cass Co. Clearance time unknown at this time. #kctraffic pic.twitter.com/RFOrXWzS6K— MoDOT Kansas City (@MoDOT_KC) October 25, 2017
No timetable was given for when the highway would re-open Tuesday.
