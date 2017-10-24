Anthony Laron Roberts Jr.
Anthony Laron Roberts Jr.
Anthony Laron Roberts Jr.

Local

Accused shooter in Lawrence triple-killing delivered to Douglas County authorities

By Joe Robertson

jrobertson@kcstar.com

October 24, 2017 03:34 PM

Authorities delivered the accused shooter in the three Lawrence killings to the Douglas County jail Tuesday to face charges in a violent spree on a crowded downtown street Oct. 1.

Anthony Laron Roberts Jr., 20, of Topeka, was the third man arrested in connection with the shootings and faces the most serious charges.

He had been held in Kansas City in the Jackson County jail since he was apprehended by U.S. marshals Oct. 18. His first court appearance had not yet been scheduled as of Tuesday afternoon, a spokeswoman for the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office said. No bond had been set.

Roberts is facing a first-degree murder charge in the death of Leah Elizabeth Brown, 22, of Shawnee.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Roberts is charged with second-degree murder in the deaths of Tre’Mel Dupree Dean, 24, of Topeka and Colwin Lynn Henderson III, 20, of Topeka.

All three victims died from gunshots.

Roberts is also charged with attempted second-degree murder, accused of shooting one of two people who were wounded but survived in the terrifying hail of bullets described by witnesses.

People heard more than 20 gunshots in the shootings that police said erupted after an altercation near 11th Street and Massachusetts Street around 1:40 a.m. Oct. 1.

Two other defendants from Topeka were arrested Oct. 16 and have remained in custody in Douglas County.

Ahmad Malik Rayton, 22, is charged with attempted second-degree murder in the shooting of one of the survivors of the shootings, and criminal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Dominique Jaquez McMillon, 19, is charged with aggravated assault and battery.

The charges against Roberts indicate that prosecutors believe Brown was an unintended victim in the shootings.

Roberts is charged with a “felony murder” in her death, which is a first-degree murder charge that prosecutors file when they believe the shooter killed someone while in the act of a felony — in this case, second-degree murder.

The second-degree charges in the shootings of Dean and Henderson accuse Roberts of an intentional act of murder, not premeditated.

Rayton and McMillon are scheduled to appear in court Wednesday at 2 p.m. in Division 1 of the Douglas County District Court.

Joe Robertson: 816-234-4789, @robertsonkcstar

More Videos

10-year-old boy recounts witnessing mother's killing 1:14

10-year-old boy recounts witnessing mother's killing

Pause
Listen to dispatch radio traffic as police respond to suicide attempt of BVNW student 1:49

Listen to dispatch radio traffic as police respond to suicide attempt of BVNW student

Raw video: Overland Park police investigate officer-involved shooting 0:31

Raw video: Overland Park police investigate officer-involved shooting

Students hold candlelight vigil for 17-year-old John Albers 0:41

Students hold candlelight vigil for 17-year-old John Albers

Rally at Shawnee Mission Mission Northwest intended to lift spirits after suicides 2:22

Rally at Shawnee Mission Mission Northwest intended to lift spirits after suicides

KC’s credit card carries a balance of $3,100 in unpaid bills for every person in the city 1:58

KC’s credit card carries a balance of $3,100 in unpaid bills for every person in the city

What to say and what not to say if you think a teen is considering suicide 3:42

What to say and what not to say if you think a teen is considering suicide

The story behind the 'Art of the Brick' Lego artwork at Union Station 1:39

The story behind the 'Art of the Brick' Lego artwork at Union Station

Two reports recommended that KU freshmen fraternity members live on campus 0:45

Two reports recommended that KU freshmen fraternity members live on campus

How one school uses breakfast to build student “families” 1:42

How one school uses breakfast to build student “families”

Mother of slain daughter reacts to arrests in Lawrence shooting

Lawrence Police have arrested two suspects in connection with a triple-fatal shooting on Oct. 1, 2017 in downtown Lawrence. Gretchen Brown, mother of Leah Brown, 22, who was fatally shot, reacts to news of the arrest on Tuesday.

Tammy Ljungblad and Glenn E. RiceThe Kansas City Star

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

10-year-old boy recounts witnessing mother's killing 1:14

10-year-old boy recounts witnessing mother's killing

Pause
Listen to dispatch radio traffic as police respond to suicide attempt of BVNW student 1:49

Listen to dispatch radio traffic as police respond to suicide attempt of BVNW student

Raw video: Overland Park police investigate officer-involved shooting 0:31

Raw video: Overland Park police investigate officer-involved shooting

Students hold candlelight vigil for 17-year-old John Albers 0:41

Students hold candlelight vigil for 17-year-old John Albers

Rally at Shawnee Mission Mission Northwest intended to lift spirits after suicides 2:22

Rally at Shawnee Mission Mission Northwest intended to lift spirits after suicides

KC’s credit card carries a balance of $3,100 in unpaid bills for every person in the city 1:58

KC’s credit card carries a balance of $3,100 in unpaid bills for every person in the city

What to say and what not to say if you think a teen is considering suicide 3:42

What to say and what not to say if you think a teen is considering suicide

The story behind the 'Art of the Brick' Lego artwork at Union Station 1:39

The story behind the 'Art of the Brick' Lego artwork at Union Station

Two reports recommended that KU freshmen fraternity members live on campus 0:45

Two reports recommended that KU freshmen fraternity members live on campus

How one school uses breakfast to build student “families” 1:42

How one school uses breakfast to build student “families”

The story behind the 'Art of the Brick' Lego artwork at Union Station

View More Video