Accused shooter in Lawrence triple-killing delivered to Douglas County authorities

Authorities delivered the accused shooter in the three Lawrence killings to the Douglas County jail Tuesday to face charges in a violent spree on a crowded downtown street Oct. 1.
Anthony Laron Roberts Jr., 20, of Topeka, was the third man arrested in connection with the shootings and faces the most serious charges.
He had been held in Kansas City in the Jackson County jail since he was apprehended by U.S. marshals Oct. 18. His first court appearance had not yet been scheduled as of Tuesday afternoon, a spokeswoman for the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office said. No bond had been set.
Roberts is facing a first-degree murder charge in the death of Leah Elizabeth Brown, 22, of Shawnee.
Never miss a local story.
Roberts is charged with second-degree murder in the deaths of Tre’Mel Dupree Dean, 24, of Topeka and Colwin Lynn Henderson III, 20, of Topeka.
All three victims died from gunshots.
Roberts is also charged with attempted second-degree murder, accused of shooting one of two people who were wounded but survived in the terrifying hail of bullets described by witnesses.
People heard more than 20 gunshots in the shootings that police said erupted after an altercation near 11th Street and Massachusetts Street around 1:40 a.m. Oct. 1.
Two other defendants from Topeka were arrested Oct. 16 and have remained in custody in Douglas County.
Ahmad Malik Rayton, 22, is charged with attempted second-degree murder in the shooting of one of the survivors of the shootings, and criminal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Dominique Jaquez McMillon, 19, is charged with aggravated assault and battery.
The charges against Roberts indicate that prosecutors believe Brown was an unintended victim in the shootings.
Roberts is charged with a “felony murder” in her death, which is a first-degree murder charge that prosecutors file when they believe the shooter killed someone while in the act of a felony — in this case, second-degree murder.
The second-degree charges in the shootings of Dean and Henderson accuse Roberts of an intentional act of murder, not premeditated.
Rayton and McMillon are scheduled to appear in court Wednesday at 2 p.m. in Division 1 of the Douglas County District Court.
Joe Robertson: 816-234-4789, @robertsonkcstar
Comments