St. Joseph woman killed in police shooting identified as 25-year-old Samantha Hennard

A St. Joseph woman was killed in a police shooting on Sunday night.
Samantha Hennard, 25, was fatally wounded after a St. Joseph police officer shot her at an intersection, according to the St. Joseph News-Press. Police have said that Hennard fired a weapon at the officers first.
Police were called to the area on the report of a disturbance. They encountered people running away as they arrived, the News-Press reported.
A relative said Hennard’s nickname was “Baby Girl.”
The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating the incident, and the officer who shot Hennard has been placed on administrative leave.
