St. Joseph woman killed in police shooting identified as 25-year-old Samantha Hennard

By Max Londberg

October 24, 2017 2:29 PM

A St. Joseph woman was killed in a police shooting on Sunday night.

Samantha Hennard, 25, was fatally wounded after a St. Joseph police officer shot her at an intersection, according to the St. Joseph News-Press. Police have said that Hennard fired a weapon at the officers first.

Police were called to the area on the report of a disturbance. They encountered people running away as they arrived, the News-Press reported.

A relative said Hennard’s nickname was “Baby Girl.”

The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating the incident, and the officer who shot Hennard has been placed on administrative leave.

