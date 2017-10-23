Two men charged after stabbing and clubbing in Olathe brawl

One person was stabbed and another clubbed after a melee broke out at a social event in Olathe early Sunday morning — and two men who were taken into custody were charged Monday.
Adrian Guerrero, 40, and Hector Adrian Curiel, 22, both of Olathe were each charged with aggravated battery and booked into the Johnson County jail.
Guerrero’s bond was set at $2,500 and Curiel’s at $20,000.
The brawl broke out after midnight in the 700 block of South Harrison Street, police said.
The victim with the stab wound and the victim struck by a blunt objecct were taken to a hospital in stable condition.
Police are searching for other people who were involved with the fight. Anyone with information is asked to call the Olathe Police Department at (913) 971 -6950 or the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-8477.
Joe Robertson: 816-234-4789, @robertsonkcstar
