KU students accused of rape to be released as prosecutors request more investigation

Two University of Kansas students arrested on suspicion of rape were to be released from jail as prosecutors asked police to further investigate the allegations.
No charges were filed Monday against the two 19-year-old male students who were arrested early Saturday morning after a female student said she had been sexually assaulted by two men in KU’s new Downs Dorm.
Prosecutors have asked law enforcement for more investigation, said a spokeswoman for Douglas County District Attorney Charles E. Branson.
The University of Kansas campus police arrested the students after the female student said she had been sexually assaulted multiple times. She said the two men were acquaintances of hers.
It was not clear Monday if the male students were residents of Downs Hall.
Downs Hall opened in August as a unique housing option, according to KU’s website.
The new hall separates students by gender by suites, rather than keeping men and women in separate wings as in other KU residences.
Joe Robertson: 816-234-4789, @robertsonkcstar
Mará Rose Williams: 816-234-4419, @marawilliamskc
