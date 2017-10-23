More Videos

  • Kansas trooper describes scene of deadly KCK crash

    One man died and another is in critical condition after a two-vehicle crash on North 57th Street at I-70 in Kansas City, Kan., Sunday.

One man died and another is in critical condition after a two-vehicle crash on North 57th Street at I-70 in Kansas City, Kan., Sunday. Joe Robertson The Kansas City Star

Local

Driver killed in KCK wreck identified by highway patrol

By Tony Rizzo

trizzo@kcstar.com

October 23, 2017 7:52 AM

The man killed in a fatal traffic crash Sunday in Kansas City, Kan., has been identified as 31-year-old Dalen C. Jefferson.

A 7-year-old boy who was a passenger in Jefferson’s car was critically injured in the wreck Sunday afternoon at Interstate 70 and 57th Street.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported that a 2012 Chevrolet Impala driven by Jefferson was traveling at a high rate of speed when it exited westbound I-70 at 57th Street.

The car ran a red light at the bottom of the exit ramp and collided with Chevrolet Tahoe driven by a 39-year-old woman who was northbound on 57th Street.

The driver of the Tahoe was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries, according to the patrol.

Tony Rizzo: 816-234-4435, @trizzkc

