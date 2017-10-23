Driver killed in KCK wreck identified by highway patrol

More Videos 0:39 How the Sprint merger with T-Mobile could affect you Pause 2:01 A look inside the Messenger Coffee Co. building 2:38 A free textbook movement is taking hold at UMKC 1:24 Watch as Hyperloop One's system is tested 3:57 Vietnam veteran’s wife fights for husband’s VA benefits 1:34 Hyperloop One: Is it possible to travel from Kansas City to St. Louis in 31 minutes? 3:06 Bodycam footage shows the chaotic scene of Las Vegas shooting 2:10 Las Vegas shooting at concert kills 59 1:59 Tourette's syndrome didn't stop this Royals player from being successful 1:51 Feathers fly over announced Tyson Foods chicken plant in Tonganoxie Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Kansas trooper describes scene of deadly KCK crash One man died and another is in critical condition after a two-vehicle crash on North 57th Street at I-70 in Kansas City, Kan., Sunday. One man died and another is in critical condition after a two-vehicle crash on North 57th Street at I-70 in Kansas City, Kan., Sunday. Joe Robertson The Kansas City Star

