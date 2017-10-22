One dead, one critically injured in two-vehicle crash in KCK

A driver died and his passenger was in critical condition Sunday after their car crashed into an SUV on North 57th Street while exiting Interstate 70 in Kansas City, Kan., Sunday.
Witnesses said the car ran through a red light shortly after 5 p.m. as it was traveling west on the exit ramp into the intersection. The SUV was traveling north on North 57th Street, the Kansas Highway Patrol reported.
A woman driving the SUV suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The identification of the drivers had not yet been released Sunday evening.
Joe Robertson: 816-234-4789, @robertsonkcstar
