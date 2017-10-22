More Videos

Vietnam veteran’s wife fights for husband’s VA benefits 3:57

Vietnam veteran’s wife fights for husband’s VA benefits

Pause
A look inside the Messenger Coffee Co. building 2:01

A look inside the Messenger Coffee Co. building

A free textbook movement is taking hold at UMKC 2:38

A free textbook movement is taking hold at UMKC

Opioid crisis in America, by the numbers 0:43

Opioid crisis in America, by the numbers

Watch as Hyperloop One's system is tested 1:24

Watch as Hyperloop One's system is tested

Bodycam footage shows the chaotic scene of Las Vegas shooting 3:06

Bodycam footage shows the chaotic scene of Las Vegas shooting

Hyperloop One: Is it possible to travel from Kansas City to St. Louis in 31 minutes? 1:34

Hyperloop One: Is it possible to travel from Kansas City to St. Louis in 31 minutes?

Time for the city to step up and fix discrimination problems in the fire department, attorney says 2:20

Time for the city to step up and fix discrimination problems in the fire department, attorney says

NAACP issues travel advisory for Missouri 2:02

NAACP issues travel advisory for Missouri

Here are the KC hot spots in the epidemic of gun thefts 2:24

Here are the KC hot spots in the epidemic of gun thefts

  • Kansas trooper describes scene of deadly KCK crash

    One man died and another is in critical condition after a two-vehicle crash on North 57th Street at I-70 in Kansas City, Kan., Sunday.

One man died and another is in critical condition after a two-vehicle crash on North 57th Street at I-70 in Kansas City, Kan., Sunday. Joe Robertson The Kansas City Star
One man died and another is in critical condition after a two-vehicle crash on North 57th Street at I-70 in Kansas City, Kan., Sunday. Joe Robertson The Kansas City Star

Local

One dead, one critically injured in two-vehicle crash in KCK

By Joe Robertson

jrobertson@kcstar.com

October 22, 2017 8:14 PM

A driver died and his passenger was in critical condition Sunday after their car crashed into an SUV on North 57th Street while exiting Interstate 70 in Kansas City, Kan., Sunday.

Witnesses said the car ran through a red light shortly after 5 p.m. as it was traveling west on the exit ramp into the intersection. The SUV was traveling north on North 57th Street, the Kansas Highway Patrol reported.

A woman driving the SUV suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The identification of the drivers had not yet been released Sunday evening.

Joe Robertson: 816-234-4789, @robertsonkcstar

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Vietnam veteran’s wife fights for husband’s VA benefits 3:57

Vietnam veteran’s wife fights for husband’s VA benefits

Pause
A look inside the Messenger Coffee Co. building 2:01

A look inside the Messenger Coffee Co. building

A free textbook movement is taking hold at UMKC 2:38

A free textbook movement is taking hold at UMKC

Opioid crisis in America, by the numbers 0:43

Opioid crisis in America, by the numbers

Watch as Hyperloop One's system is tested 1:24

Watch as Hyperloop One's system is tested

Bodycam footage shows the chaotic scene of Las Vegas shooting 3:06

Bodycam footage shows the chaotic scene of Las Vegas shooting

Hyperloop One: Is it possible to travel from Kansas City to St. Louis in 31 minutes? 1:34

Hyperloop One: Is it possible to travel from Kansas City to St. Louis in 31 minutes?

Time for the city to step up and fix discrimination problems in the fire department, attorney says 2:20

Time for the city to step up and fix discrimination problems in the fire department, attorney says

NAACP issues travel advisory for Missouri 2:02

NAACP issues travel advisory for Missouri

Here are the KC hot spots in the epidemic of gun thefts 2:24

Here are the KC hot spots in the epidemic of gun thefts

  • Kansas trooper describes scene of deadly KCK crash

    One man died and another is in critical condition after a two-vehicle crash on North 57th Street at I-70 in Kansas City, Kan., Sunday.

Kansas trooper describes scene of deadly KCK crash

View More Video