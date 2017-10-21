One person was killed in a two-vehicle wreck about 1:25 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of Northeast 40th Street and Northeast Kimball Drive.
One person was killed in a two-vehicle wreck about 1:25 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of Northeast 40th Street and Northeast Kimball Drive.

Police: Driver of car that collided with semi in KC failed to yield at stop sign

By Toriano Porter

tporter@kcstar.com

October 21, 2017 6:02 PM

The driver of a car that collided with a tractor trailer Saturday in Kansas City failed to yield at a stop sign just before the wreck, police said.

One person was killed in the two-vehicle wreck.

According to police, the driver of a gold Kia Soul traveling east on Northeast 40th Street in Kansas City about 1:25 p.m. failed to yield for a stop sign at the intersection of Northeast Kimball Drive.

Several tractor trailer cabs parked on the street in a no parking zone blocked the stop sign, police said.

The Kia collided with a white Freightliner semi truck traveling north on Kimball Drive. The semi struck the right, passenger side of the Kia and both vehicles went off the roadway.

Police said the Kia overturned after initial impact. Its driver was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. A passenger died at the hospital.

The driver of the Freightliner was not injured.

Toriano Porter: 816-234-4779, @torianoporter

