Pedestrian dies after being struck by car in downtown KCK

A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle at Seventh Street and Metropolitan Avenue in Kansas City, Kan., at 8:46 p.m. Friday.
Kansas City, Kan., police said a vehicle was traveling southbound on Seventh Street and struck the pedestrian in the road. The driver remained on the scene and cooperated in the investigation.
The pedestrian, a white male in his late 30s, was transported to an area hospital where he later died from his injuries. His identity will be released after his family is notified.
Joyce Smith: 816-234-4692, @JoyceKC
