Local

Police find woman’s body inside KC home after responding to emergency call

By Toriano Porter

tporter@kcstar.com

October 20, 2017 10:51 PM

Kansas City police were investigating the cause of a woman’s death after they found her dead inside a home Friday afternoon after responding to an emergency call.

Officers found the woman shortly before 4:30 p.m. inside a home in the 2400 block of East 59th Street.

Police did not immediately release the cause of the woman’s death.

Close to two dozen people were huddled together outside a home near the crime scene nearly five hours after the discovery. Onlookers tried to console each other as they waited for a coroner to remove the woman’s body.

Police officials asked anyone with information about the case to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

