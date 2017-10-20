Local

Motorcyclist, 49, killed in fatal collision with passenger car Friday in KC

By Toriano Porter



October 20, 2017 9:00 PM

A 49-year-old Kansas City man died Friday afternoon after he was thrown from his motorcycle during a collision with a passenger car.

Police said the unidentified man was riding a Harley Davidson motorcycle northbound on North Congress Avenue near Northwest 108th Street about 3:50 p.m. when the driver of a southbound Toyota turned left into his path.

The man was thrown from the motorcycle during the collision and died at the scene, police said.

Toriano Porter: 816-234-4779, @torianoporter

