Motorcyclist, 49, killed in fatal collision with passenger car Friday in KC

A 49-year-old Kansas City man died Friday afternoon after he was thrown from his motorcycle during a collision with a passenger car.
Police said the unidentified man was riding a Harley Davidson motorcycle northbound on North Congress Avenue near Northwest 108th Street about 3:50 p.m. when the driver of a southbound Toyota turned left into his path.
The man was thrown from the motorcycle during the collision and died at the scene, police said.
Toriano Porter: 816-234-4779, @torianoporter
Comments