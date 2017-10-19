Suspect in Lawrence triple-shooting waives extradition hearing

The man charged with three killings in downtown Lawrence earlier this month waived an extradition hearing Thursday and will be transported to Douglas County, Kan., to face three murder charges and an attempted murder charge.
Anthony Laron Roberts Jr., 20, of Topeka was arrested Wednesday by U.S. Marshals in Kansas City and held in the Jackson County Detention Center.
Roberts is charged with first-degree murder in the killing of 22-year-old Leah Elizabeth Brown of Shawnee. He is also charged with two counts of second-degree murder in the shootings of Tre’Mel Dupree Dean, 24, of Topeka and Colwin Lynn Henderson III, 20, of Topeka.
He is also charged with attempted second-degree murder in the shooting of one of two people who were wounded and survived the shooting on Massachusetts Street and 11th Street around 1:40 a.m. after bars were letting out Oct. 1.
Two other Topeka residents have been charged in connection with the violence and are in custody in Douglas County.
Ahmad Malik Rayton, 22, was charged with attempted second-degree murder in the shooting of one of the people wounded and jailed with a bond of $1 million.
Dominique Jaquez McMillon, 19, was charged with aggravated assault and battery and jailed with a $25,000 bond.
The first-degree murder charge against Roberts in the death of Brown is a felony murder charge, suggesting that the Shawnee woman was not an intended target but that she died during the “commission of, attempt to commit, or flight from” a dangerous felony.
Investigators believe the gun shots were fired in a crowded street soon after an altercation. More than 100 people were close to the violence and witnesses reported hearing at least 20 shots as they fled for cover.
Joe Robertson: 816-234-4789, @robertsonkcstar
