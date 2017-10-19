Slain KCK police captain’s family fights to move forward — in a boxing ring

More Videos 2:32 Olympian John Carlos, who raised his fist in '68, talks to KC students Pause 0:43 Kansas' government workforce reduction could have big impact for years to come 1:14 Watch drunk driver get sentenced for wreck that killed Olathe school instructor Caitlin Vogel 2:35 Stepson of slain KCK Police Capt. Robert David Melton, prepares for boxing in Guns N’ Hoses charity event 3:02 At 92, WW II pilot returns to the air wearing Army uniform 0:43 Opioid crisis in America, by the numbers 0:27 Watch an animated depiction of how a Hyperloop One pod works 1:20 Reliving the 1994 fatal shooting of Donald Ewing and Doniel Quinn 3:27 Lamonte McIntyre freed at last 1:49 Lamonte McIntyre hugs his mom as a free man Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Stepson of slain KCK Police Capt. Robert David Melton, prepares for boxing in Guns N’ Hoses charity event Merriam police officer Brad Thomas, stepson of slain Kansas City, Kansas police Capt. Robert "Dave" Melton, has been training to join area police officers, firefighters and EMT/paramedics for the upcoming Guns N’ Hoses 2017 Charity Boxing Event. The event raises money for the Kansas City Crime Commission’s Surviving Spouse and Family Endowment Fund. Video by John Sleezer and Joe Robertson/The Kansas City Star Merriam police officer Brad Thomas, stepson of slain Kansas City, Kansas police Capt. Robert "Dave" Melton, has been training to join area police officers, firefighters and EMT/paramedics for the upcoming Guns N’ Hoses 2017 Charity Boxing Event. The event raises money for the Kansas City Crime Commission’s Surviving Spouse and Family Endowment Fund. Video by John Sleezer and Joe Robertson/The Kansas City Star John Sleezer, Joe Robertson The Kansas City Star

