More Videos

1:59 Tourette's syndrome didn't stop this Royals player from being successful

2:35 Stepson of slain KCK Police Capt. Robert David Melton, prepares for boxing in Guns N’ Hoses charity event

3:02 At 92, WW II pilot returns to the air wearing Army uniform

1:14 Watch drunk driver get sentenced for wreck that killed Olathe school instructor Caitlin Vogel

0:32 Mother of DUI victim Caitlin Vogel speaks out

0:43 Kansas' government workforce reduction could have big impact for years to come

0:43 Opioid crisis in America, by the numbers

0:59 Kansas City resident fed up with gun violence

1:58 Authorities discuss next steps after arresting two in connection with Lawrence triple shooting

2:12 Mother of slain daughter reacts to arrests in Lawrence shooting

2:35 Dog gone! For six days in Iowa. Then, a happy reunion

1:06 FBI: Hang up on callers claiming to have kidnapped loved ones