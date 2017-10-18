Shawn J. Hurla, a waterfowl hunter and photographer from Louisburg, Kan., was identified as the pedestrian killed when he was struck by a pickup in south Johnson County.
Waterfowl hunter, photographer killed when struck by pickup in south JoCo

By Robert A. Cronkleton

October 18, 2017 4:28 PM

Shawn J. Hurla, a waterfowl hunter and photographer from Louisburg, Kan., was identified as the pedestrian killed when he was struck by a pickup in south Johnson County.

Hurla was struck by the pickup shortly before 7 a.m. Tuesday along West 215th Street between Switzer and Antioch roads.

Hurla was the pro staff director for Havoc Calls of Ethel, Ark. A man who answered the phone at the company Wednesday referred all calls to Hurla’s family.

The company, however, posted a message to its Facebook page Tuesday afternoon announcing Hurla’s death.

“It is with deepest regret that I have to say this,” the post said. “Havoc Calls Pro Staff Director Shawn Hurla and friend to so many in this industry was hit by a car this morning and didn’t make it.

“I keep hoping this is all just a bad dream and not real. Please keep Shawn’s family in your prayers.”

On Havoc Calls’ staff page, Hurla’s information said:

“Having chased waterfowl from northern Alberta to eastern Arkansas, Kansas will always be home. I am a firm believer that waterfowling is a lifestyle not a hobby, every aspect of the sport intrigues me.

“My biggest accomplishment has been watching my daughter go from a kid tagging along to a young adult with her own dreams and goals in the sport.”

According to the Johnson County Sheriff’s office:

The pickup was headed west on 215th Street and swerved onto the shoulder to avoid a parked vehicle. The pickup then struck Hurla.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s office continues to investigate the traffic fatality.

Robert A. Cronkleton: 816-234-4261, @cronkb

