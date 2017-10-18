No criminal intent found in Overland Park fire that killed two children

Investigators have found no indications of criminal intent in an early morning apartment fire in Overland Park that killed two children and injured several adults two months ago.
Henry Jr., 5, and Alexis Carter-Mendoza, 3, died in the Aug. 15 fire that devastated two building units.
Overland Park fire investigators and police and insurance investigators are still trying to determine what started the “horrific fire,” the fire department announced Wednesday. But they have found no evidence that it was purposely set.
Investigators have determined the fire started in the easternmost portion of the family room in the first-floor apartment. They have identified and considered several possible causes, the department said, including electrical devices in the room, smoking materials and possibly children playing with fire.
It is unclear if a smoke detector in the apartment was working.
The cause of the fire remains undetermined.
The mother of the two children and three men in another apartment were treated at hospitals with injuries. Two of the men reportedly leaped from the second floor to escape the fire.
