Henry Jr., 5, and Alexis Mendoza-Carter, 3, died in an early morning fire in the Colonial Gardens Apartments Aug. 15. Fire investigators found no evidence of criminal intent, officials announced Wednesday. A memorial fund on a GoFundMe Page has been set up to help cover the funeral expenses.
Henry Jr., 5, and Alexis Mendoza-Carter, 3, died in an early morning fire in the Colonial Gardens Apartments Aug. 15. Fire investigators found no evidence of criminal intent, officials announced Wednesday. A memorial fund on a GoFundMe Page has been set up to help cover the funeral expenses. Mendoza-Carter Family GoFundMe Page
Henry Jr., 5, and Alexis Mendoza-Carter, 3, died in an early morning fire in the Colonial Gardens Apartments Aug. 15. Fire investigators found no evidence of criminal intent, officials announced Wednesday. A memorial fund on a GoFundMe Page has been set up to help cover the funeral expenses. Mendoza-Carter Family GoFundMe Page

Local

No criminal intent found in Overland Park fire that killed two children

By Joe Robertson

jrobertson@kcstar.com

October 18, 2017 2:47 PM

Investigators have found no indications of criminal intent in an early morning apartment fire in Overland Park that killed two children and injured several adults two months ago.

Henry Jr., 5, and Alexis Carter-Mendoza, 3, died in the Aug. 15 fire that devastated two building units.

Overland Park fire investigators and police and insurance investigators are still trying to determine what started the “horrific fire,” the fire department announced Wednesday. But they have found no evidence that it was purposely set.

Investigators have determined the fire started in the easternmost portion of the family room in the first-floor apartment. They have identified and considered several possible causes, the department said, including electrical devices in the room, smoking materials and possibly children playing with fire.

It is unclear if a smoke detector in the apartment was working.

The cause of the fire remains undetermined.

More Videos

Kansas' government workforce reduction could have big impact for years to come 0:43

Kansas' government workforce reduction could have big impact for years to come

Pause
Kansas City resident fed up with gun violence 0:59

Kansas City resident fed up with gun violence

Bodycam footage shows the chaotic scene of Las Vegas shooting 3:06

Bodycam footage shows the chaotic scene of Las Vegas shooting

Las Vegas shooting at concert kills 59 2:10

Las Vegas shooting at concert kills 59

Candlelight vigil held for Gemesha Thomas to raise suicide awareness 1:47

Candlelight vigil held for Gemesha Thomas to raise suicide awareness

Reliving the 1994 fatal shooting of Donald Ewing and Doniel Quinn 1:20

Reliving the 1994 fatal shooting of Donald Ewing and Doniel Quinn

Lamonte McIntyre freed at last 3:27

Lamonte McIntyre freed at last

Lamonte McIntyre hugs his mom as a free man 1:49

Lamonte McIntyre hugs his mom as a free man

Two children killed in Overland Park apartment fire 1:13

Two children killed in Overland Park apartment fire

How did Africa and Oceania influence Picasso? The Nelson-Atkins will show you 2:43

How did Africa and Oceania influence Picasso? The Nelson-Atkins will show you

  • Two children killed in Overland Park apartment fire

    Two young children were killed and several others were injured when fire swept through their apartment building early Tuesday in Overland Park. (Video courtesy of Overland Park Fire Department)

Two children killed in Overland Park apartment fire

Two young children were killed and several others were injured when fire swept through their apartment building early Tuesday in Overland Park. (Video courtesy of Overland Park Fire Department)

Chris Ochsner and Bob Cronkleton The Kansas City Star

The mother of the two children and three men in another apartment were treated at hospitals with injuries. Two of the men reportedly leaped from the second floor to escape the fire.

Joe Robertson: 816-234-4789, @robertsonkcstar

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Kansas' government workforce reduction could have big impact for years to come 0:43

Kansas' government workforce reduction could have big impact for years to come

Pause
Kansas City resident fed up with gun violence 0:59

Kansas City resident fed up with gun violence

Bodycam footage shows the chaotic scene of Las Vegas shooting 3:06

Bodycam footage shows the chaotic scene of Las Vegas shooting

Las Vegas shooting at concert kills 59 2:10

Las Vegas shooting at concert kills 59

Candlelight vigil held for Gemesha Thomas to raise suicide awareness 1:47

Candlelight vigil held for Gemesha Thomas to raise suicide awareness

Reliving the 1994 fatal shooting of Donald Ewing and Doniel Quinn 1:20

Reliving the 1994 fatal shooting of Donald Ewing and Doniel Quinn

Lamonte McIntyre freed at last 3:27

Lamonte McIntyre freed at last

Lamonte McIntyre hugs his mom as a free man 1:49

Lamonte McIntyre hugs his mom as a free man

Two children killed in Overland Park apartment fire 1:13

Two children killed in Overland Park apartment fire

How did Africa and Oceania influence Picasso? The Nelson-Atkins will show you 2:43

How did Africa and Oceania influence Picasso? The Nelson-Atkins will show you

  • Mother of DUI victim Caitlin Vogel speaks out

    James R. McAllister, 29, of Overland Park, was sentenced Wednesday to prison in the drunk driving death of 24-year-old Caitlin Vogel of Stilwell.

Mother of DUI victim Caitlin Vogel speaks out

View More Video