Active threat at Mizzou: Woman with handgun in custody after police search on campus

University of Missouri officials warned students of an active threat on campus late Wednesday morning after a woman believed to be suicidal was seen walking on campus with a handgun.
After a police search that lasted nearly 90 minutes, the woman was found safe off-campus, police announced.
No shots were fired and campus operations resumed as normal by 1 p.m.
At 11:30 a.m., students and staff learned through the school’s emergency alert system that a woman had been seen with a handgun walking east on Locust Street from Hitt Street.
University alerts warned students and staff that the woman had possibly moved near Memorial Union and urged students to avoid the White Campus area of the university.
White Campus refers to the part of campus east of the David R. Francis Quadrangle where the buildings are made out of white limestone.
Though a spokesman said the campus was never officially on lockdown, students were advised to get to a safe place, lock their doors, and as the search continued on, to avoid campus.
At 12:53 p.m., authorities said the woman was located off-campus, safe and no longer a threat.
Columbia, Mo., police tweeted that she was in custody.
