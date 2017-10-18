A pavement repair project will close westbound lanes of 95th Street between Lee Boulevard and State Line Road in Leawood for a week beginning Monday. Eastbound traffic will be reduced from two lanes to one in the area.
A pavement repair project will close westbound lanes of 95th Street between Lee Boulevard and State Line Road in Leawood for a week beginning Monday. Eastbound traffic will be reduced from two lanes to one in the area. File photo by Jill Toyoshiba jtoyoshiba@kcstar.com

Local

Traveling on 95th Street/Bannister Road into Leawood? Next week might be rough

By Robert A. Cronkleton

bcronkleton@kcstar.com

October 18, 2017 6:30 AM

Drivers who take 95th Street into Leawood will need to find another route for a week starting with Monday morning’s rush hour.

Road crews will close the westbound lanes of 95th between State Line Road and Lee Boulevard for a pavement repair project. Eastbound traffic will be reduced from two lanes to one in the area.

Traffic will detour along 103rd Street.

The route is a main east-west roadway in Leawood going to and from Kansas City. It’s a popular route for rush-hour commuters. It becomes Bannister Road in Kansas City

The road will be closed before 7 a.m. Monday so crews can replace the two westbound lanes.

Crews will attempt to have the roadway reopened to traffic by the morning rush hour Oct. 30. The work is expected to take a week to complete, but the duration of the project depends on next week’s weather.

Officials warned drivers to expect delays and that they should be alert in the construction area and follow the signs.

Robert A. Cronkleton: 816-234-4261, @cronkb

