Commuters urged to find alternate route into downtown KC after crash closes two lanes of NB I-35

Police were searching for victims of a crash that closed two lanes of northbound I-35 heading into downtown Kansas City before Wednesday morning’s rush hour.
The crash forced emergency workers to close the two right lanes of northbound I-35 just before the south side of the downtown loop.
The lanes were expected to remain closed for much of the morning rush hour while police investigate the crash.
Kansas City Scout tweeted that the crash will impact the morning rush hour and urged drivers to find an alternate route.
Traffic was backing up along northbound I-35 beyond the Seventh Street Trafficway in Kansas City, Kan.
CRASH I-35 NB PAST W PENNWAY ST HAS 2 RIGHT LANES CLOSED. EST. CLEARANCE 8:17 AM. WILL IMPACT RUSH HOHR. CONSIDER ALT ROUTE pic.twitter.com/XVMmgSyFnj— Kansas City Scout (@KansasCityScout) October 18, 2017
A vehicle crashed into the guardrail about 4:30 a.m. near the I-35/Interstate 670 split. The vehicle went down an embankment and caught fire.
When emergency crews arrived, they could not find anyone with the vehicle. Police were searching for possible victims of the crash.
People headed into downtown Kansas City may want to take an alternate route, including Interstate 635 or the 18th Street Expressway to Interstate 70 over the Lewis and Clark Viaduct or Interstate 670.
Robert A. Cronkleton: 816-234-4261, @cronkb
