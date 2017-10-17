Pickup swerving to miss parked vehicle kills pedestrian in south JoCo

A pickup swerving to miss a parked car struck and killed a pedestrian Tuesday morning in south Johnson County.
The traffic fatality occurred shortly before 7 a.m. along West 215th Street between Swtizer and Antioch roads, according to the Johnson County Sheriff’s office.
The driver of the pickup was headed west on 215th Street and swerved onto the shoulder to avoid a parked vehicle. The pickup struck the pedestrian, according to the preliminary investigation.
The name of the pedestrian, who died at the scene, was not being released until family had been notified.
The driver of the pickup was not injured in the crash, which remains under investigation, according to the Johnson County Sheriff’s office.
