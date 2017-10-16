More Videos

What's next for Lamonte McIntyre, now freed from prison? 2:38

What's next for Lamonte McIntyre, now freed from prison?

Pause
This is what flash-flooded Worlds of Fun looked like Saturday night 0:29

This is what flash-flooded Worlds of Fun looked like Saturday night

Long-awaited KCI images explained by architects 4:50

Long-awaited KCI images explained by architects

Reliving the 1994 fatal shooting of Donald Ewing and Doniel Quinn 1:20

Reliving the 1994 fatal shooting of Donald Ewing and Doniel Quinn

Lamonte McIntyre freed at last 3:27

Lamonte McIntyre freed at last

Lamonte McIntyre hugs his mom as a free man 1:49

Lamonte McIntyre hugs his mom as a free man

Here are the KC hot spots in the epidemic of gun thefts 2:24

Here are the KC hot spots in the epidemic of gun thefts

Watch suspects steal a gun from an unlocked car 0:25

Watch suspects steal a gun from an unlocked car

How did Africa and Oceania influence Picasso? The Nelson-Atkins will show you 2:43

How did Africa and Oceania influence Picasso? The Nelson-Atkins will show you

Kansas teen girl forced into Syria by father escapes ISIS 2:30

Kansas teen girl forced into Syria by father escapes ISIS

  • 'He has nothing,' attorney says of Lamonte McIntyre starting life as free man

    Lamonte McIntyre, 41, is now a free man after being wrongly imprisoned for 23 years for a double homicide in 1994. After his exoneration on Oct. 13, McIntyre was greeted by family, friends and supporters as he walked out of the Wyandotte County Courthouse. On Monday, his Kansas City attorney, Cheryl Pilate addressed the lack of compensation for McIntyre and what's next for an innocent man who is starting his life over.

'He has nothing,' attorney says of Lamonte McIntyre starting life as free man

Lamonte McIntyre, 41, is now a free man after being wrongly imprisoned for 23 years for a double homicide in 1994. After his exoneration on Oct. 13, McIntyre was greeted by family, friends and supporters as he walked out of the Wyandotte County Courthouse. On Monday, his Kansas City attorney, Cheryl Pilate addressed the lack of compensation for McIntyre and what's next for an innocent man who is starting his life over.
Tammy Ljungblad tljungblad@kcstar.com
Beer Hour with Kansas City Councilwoman Jolie Justus

Local

Beer Hour with Kansas City Councilwoman Jolie Justus

Beer Hour host Katy Bergen chatted with Kansas City Councilwoman Jolie Justus for a Facebook Live broadcast at Boulevard Brewing Company on Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017. In this clip, Justus discusses her decision and motivation to run for the Missouri State Senate in 2006.

How did Africa and Oceania influence Picasso? The Nelson-Atkins will show you

Local

How did Africa and Oceania influence Picasso? The Nelson-Atkins will show you

Spanish artist Pablo Picasso was long fascinated by art made in Africa, the Americas and the islands scattered to the east of Asia and Australia, often called Oceania. A new exhibit is opening at Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art in Kansas City on Oct. 20 that will explore how this fascination with other cultures influenced Picasso’s work, featuring not only paintings, drawings and sculpture made by Picasso but also masterpieces from these regions.

Could Lamonte McIntyre be freed after 23 years in prison?

Local

Could Lamonte McIntyre be freed after 23 years in prison?

Supporters of Lamonte McIntyre rallied outside the courthouse in Kansas City, Kan., seeking justice for a man they believe was wrongly convicted of a double-homicide in 1994. Kansas City attorney Cheryl Pilate, who has spent seven years investigating McIntyre’s case, is scheduled to appear in Wyandotte County District Circuit to present evidence in support of the exoneration or release of McIntyre.

Supporters rally for justice for Lamonte McIntyre

Local

Supporters rally for justice for Lamonte McIntyre

Supporters of a Lamonte McIntyre locked up at age 17 and convicted of two murders in 1994 held at rally for justice Thursday outside the Wyandotte County Courthouse in Kansas City, Kan. Kansas City attorney Cheryl Pilate is scheduled to appear Thursday in Wyandotte County District Circuit to present evidence in support of the exoneration or release of McIntyre.