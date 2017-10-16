'He has nothing,' attorney says of Lamonte McIntyre starting life as free man
Lamonte McIntyre, 41, is now a free man after being wrongly imprisoned for 23 years for a double homicide in 1994. After his exoneration on Oct. 13, McIntyre was greeted by family, friends and supporters as he walked out of the Wyandotte County Courthouse. On Monday, his Kansas City attorney, Cheryl Pilate addressed the lack of compensation for McIntyre and what's next for an innocent man who is starting his life over.
"He is an incredible human being, such a fine human," said Cheryl Pilate, Kansas City attorney for Lamonte McIntyre, 41, who was exonerated and released from prison Oct. 13 in Kansas City, Kan. He was convicted of a double murder in 1994.
