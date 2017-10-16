Local

Pedestrian struck while crossing U.S. 40 in Independence

By Glenn E. Rice

grice@kcstar.com

October 16, 2017 3:13 PM

A 44-year-old pedestrian was killed Saturday evening after being struck by a vehicle while he tried to cross U.S. 40 and 36th Street, according to Independence police.

The name of the victim has not been released because relatives had not been notified.

The crash happened around 7:45 p.m. The victim was walking southbound when he was struck by an eastbound vehicle. The motorist who struck the victim remained at the scene and spoke with investigators.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

The accident remained under investigation Monday.

Glenn E. Rice: 816-234-4341, @GRicekcstar

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • What's next for Lamonte McIntyre, now freed from prison?

    "He is an incredible human being, such a fine human," said Cheryl Pilate, Kansas City attorney for Lamonte McIntyre, 41, who was exonerated and released from prison Oct. 13 in Kansas City, Kan. He was convicted of a double murder in 1994.

What's next for Lamonte McIntyre, now freed from prison?

What's next for Lamonte McIntyre, now freed from prison? 2:38

What's next for Lamonte McIntyre, now freed from prison?
Father of Isabell Addison makes emotional plea to find his daughter's killer 1:02

Father of Isabell Addison makes emotional plea to find his daughter's killer

Rosie McIntyre in 'dream world' after son is finally freed 2:13

Rosie McIntyre in 'dream world' after son is finally freed

View More Video