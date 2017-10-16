Pedestrian struck while crossing U.S. 40 in Independence

A 44-year-old pedestrian was killed Saturday evening after being struck by a vehicle while he tried to cross U.S. 40 and 36th Street, according to Independence police.
The name of the victim has not been released because relatives had not been notified.
The crash happened around 7:45 p.m. The victim was walking southbound when he was struck by an eastbound vehicle. The motorist who struck the victim remained at the scene and spoke with investigators.
The victim was taken to a hospital, where he later died.
The accident remained under investigation Monday.
Glenn E. Rice: 816-234-4341, @GRicekcstar
Comments