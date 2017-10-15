Jeffrey S. Guenther
Jeffrey S. Guenther
Jeffrey S. Guenther

Local

Escaping inmates set fire, steal shotguns, fire on officers in failed flight from Kansas jail

By Joe Robertson

jrobertson@kcstar.com

October 15, 2017 6:04 PM

Two escaping inmates from the Marshall County, Kan., Jail allegedly fired shotguns on officers and a civilian and one fled in a stolen pickup truck before both surrendered separately to Marysville police Saturday.

The nearly two-hour drama ended with both men back in custody in the Washington County, Kan., Jail, a pickup truck rolled and damaged, and, despite several gunshots, no injuries, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation reported in a detailed account released Sunday afternoon.

“Fortunately no one was injured during the escape or in the events following the escape,” the bureau said.

The two inmates captured in their alleged attempted escape were Jeffrey S. Guenther, 46, and Matson Z. Hatfield, 30. Marysville is about 150 miles northwest of Kansas City, about 12 miles south of the Nebraska state line.

According to the KBI, inmates lit fire in a Marshall County Jail cell around 3:50 p.m., filling the jail with smoke. Investigators said Guenther and Hatfield forced their way through the jail and seized two shotguns and fled the jail into the sheriff’s office parking lot.

Police said a county employee’s personal pickup truck was stolen at gunpoint and that shots were fired at a Marshall County fire truck. A Marysville police officer fired his gun at Guenther in the stolen pickup truck as it fled.

Meanwhile, Hatfield reportedly led officers on a foot chase. He ran toward a home near the jail and fired shots toward a man in front of the house. Investigators said Hatfield was acquainted with residents of the home.

Hatfield surrendered to a Marysville officer a short time later, the KBI said.

In the stolen pickup truck, Guenther drove north on U.S. 77 across the stateline into Nebraska, pursued by Marysville police. Not far beyond the state line, Guenther lost control of the truck and it rolled. He was taken into custody at the scene.

Joe Robertson: 816-234-4789, @robertsonkcstar

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Rosie McIntyre in 'dream world' after son is finally freed

    "I knew he was innocent," Rosie McIntyre says of son Lamonte, wrongly imprisoned for 23 years.

Rosie McIntyre in 'dream world' after son is finally freed

Rosie McIntyre in 'dream world' after son is finally freed 2:13

Rosie McIntyre in 'dream world' after son is finally freed
Lamonte McIntyre talks about freedom after 23 years behind bars 2:52

Lamonte McIntyre talks about freedom after 23 years behind bars
Meet Grim, Shawnee PD's K9 dog from Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger's charity 2:16

Meet Grim, Shawnee PD's K9 dog from Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger's charity

View More Video