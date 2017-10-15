Local

Three teens killed in car crash in southeastern Missouri

By Joe Robertson

October 15, 2017 4:05 PM

Three Poplar Bluff, Mo., teenagers died Saturday night when their car ran off a rural highway and struck a tree.

Camille McCain, 16, and Linda Schulz, 16, were pronounced dead at the scene. Cody Logan, 14, died early Sunday morning of his injuries after being rushed to a hospital.

wreck victims
Three teenagers killed in a single-car crash Saturday night near Poplar Bluff, Mo., were (from left) Camille McCain, 16, Cody Logan, 14, and Linda Schulz, 16.
GoFundMe.com, Moore Funeral Services and Facebook

Another 14-year-old passenger suffered serious injuries and was flown by helicopter to a Memphis hospital.

According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, Schulz was driving a 2010 Chevrolet Camaro south on Route W, about one mile north of Poplar Bluff about 10 p.m. when the car crossed over the highway and struck a tree. Everyone except McCain had been wearing a seat belt, the patrol reported.

Logan, in an obituary on Moore Funeral Service, was described as a freshman at Poplar Bluff High School who loved skating and hanging out with friends. He was a member of the Poplar Bluff High School Mules basketball team. Friends set up a GoFundMe page to help his family.

Friends of McCain’s family have also set up a GoFundMe page to help the family. Posts on Facebook mourned the loss of McCain as “such a bright and beautiful young lady who always had a smile on (her) face.”

Schulz, one friend posted on Facebook, “had a smile that would make my day even on bad days. (Schulz) always had a positive mindset that I loved so much.”

