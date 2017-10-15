After the storm — crumbled apartments, downed power lines and a toppled T-Rex

Tibbie Gray stood outside her Kansas City, Kan. apartment Sunday morning and watched firefighters and public works employees move around her two-story building.
Part of the south wall of her apartment building at the corner of 6th Street and Barnett Avenue had crumbled during Saturday’s storm, leaving exposed brick that had city workers questioning the stability of the building.
She had been evacuated from her ground-level unit, and would not be able to return for at least one night.
“We’re waiting on the Red Cross,” Gray said, as her son stood behind her.
Gray was one of thousands of Kansas Citians affected by severe weather on Saturday, when thunderstorms and wind rolled through the Kansas City area, downing power lines, trees and street signs and toppling the giant T-Rex that greets visitors to the Worlds of Fun amusement park.
On Saturday night, more than 26,000 people were without power during the early evening hours, according to Kansas City Power & Light. About 21,000 of those customers were in Clay County.
The National Weather Service issued a tornado watch for parts of the Kansas City metro, but it was canceled by 10 p.m.
By Sunday afternoon a few thousand people, particularly those who live north of the city, were still experiencing outages.
Isolated street lights and road signs lay flattened by highways and downed trees littered sidewalks and front yards.
The T-Rex, which had fallen over Saturday evening, had been removed from its usual post at the Worlds of Fun entrance.
And Gray took in more of the damage.
Gray said she had returned home from the Country Club Plaza around 5:30 p.m. Saturday in torrential rain, and saw people gathered outside to see bricks from the southwest corner of her building collapsing in a heap in the road.
The fire department did not respond until Sunday morning, when someone called firefighters to the scene.
She said the occupants of at least three other units in her building had been evacuated while city workers determined whether the building was safe.
Katy Bergen: 816-234-4120, @KatyBergen
