KC firefighters battle blaze at house on East 10th Street

By Katy Bergen

kbergen@kcstar.com

October 15, 2017 12:07 PM

Kansas City firefighters extinguished a fire Sunday morning at a house in the 6200 block of East 10th Street.

The house had some furnishings in it but appeared to be unoccupied.

“Neighbors had seen people in and out of it,” said Battalion Chief Hugh Oldham, adding that those people might have been squatters.

Neighbors called the fire in.

Oldham said there was fairly heavy smoke when firefighters arrived, with some flames coming out of the front window. But the fire was extinguished in 10 minutes or so after firefighters responded to the call at 10:56.

