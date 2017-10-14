Worlds of Fun closed, Halloween Haunt canceled due to Saturday’s severe weather

The severe weather that rolled through the metro area Saturday evening caused Worlds of Fun amusement park to close earlier than expected.
The park, citing safety concerns, closed about 6 p.m. Access to Halloween Haunt, the park’s haunted attraction, was also restricted.
Worlds of Fun is closing for the evening. We will not be open for Halloween Haunt.— Worlds of Fun (@worldsoffun) October 14, 2017
The announcement came about 30 minutes after thunderstorms rolled across the area, downing trees and power lines.
We are advising guests & employees to move to any indoor location including cinderblock restrooms.— Worlds of Fun (@worldsoffun) October 14, 2017
Normal closing hours are 1 a.m. on Saturdays.
More than 26,000 people in the metro area were without power shortly before 9 p.m., including about 21,000 customers in Clay County.
Toriano Porter: 816-234-4779, @torianoporter
