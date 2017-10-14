Access to Halloween Haunt, a haunted attraction at Worlds of Fun, was restricted after the park closed early Saturday due to severe thunderstorms.
Local

Worlds of Fun closed, Halloween Haunt canceled due to Saturday’s severe weather

By Toriano Porter

tporter@kcstar.com

October 14, 2017 10:03 PM

The severe weather that rolled through the metro area Saturday evening caused Worlds of Fun amusement park to close earlier than expected.

The park, citing safety concerns, closed about 6 p.m. Access to Halloween Haunt, the park’s haunted attraction, was also restricted.

The announcement came about 30 minutes after thunderstorms rolled across the area, downing trees and power lines.

Normal closing hours are 1 a.m. on Saturdays.

More than 26,000 people in the metro area were without power shortly before 9 p.m., including about 21,000 customers in Clay County.

Toriano Porter: 816-234-4779, @torianoporter

