Man, 45, dies after being struck by SUV while walking on Miami County road

A 45-year-old man was struck and killed Saturday morning along a stretch of road in Miami County.
Brian Phillips was walking near 223rd Street and Moonlight Road about 6:40 a.m. when he was struck by a 2003 Mazda SUV traveling south on Moonlight.
Authorities said Phillips, who was wearing dark-colored clothing, was known to walk that stretch of road. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Phillips lived in the area, police said.
Never miss a local story.
Toriano Porter: 816-234-4779, @torianoporter
Comments