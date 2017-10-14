A 45-year-old man was struck and killed Saturday morning along a stretch of road in Miami County.
A 45-year-old man was struck and killed Saturday morning along a stretch of road in Miami County.
A 45-year-old man was struck and killed Saturday morning along a stretch of road in Miami County.

Local

Man, 45, dies after being struck by SUV while walking on Miami County road

By Toriano Porter

tporter@kcstar.com

October 14, 2017 05:28 PM

A 45-year-old man was struck and killed Saturday morning along a stretch of road in Miami County.

Brian Phillips was walking near 223rd Street and Moonlight Road about 6:40 a.m. when he was struck by a 2003 Mazda SUV traveling south on Moonlight.

Authorities said Phillips, who was wearing dark-colored clothing, was known to walk that stretch of road. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Phillips lived in the area, police said.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Toriano Porter: 816-234-4779, @torianoporter

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Frostbite and how to prevent it

    Frostbite can occur on exposed body parts in extreme cold. The colder the temperatures or the stronger the wind, the faster frostbite will occur, according to the National Weather Service.

Frostbite and how to prevent it

Frostbite and how to prevent it 0:36

Frostbite and how to prevent it
Martin Luther King Jr. celebration at William Jewell College 2:30

Martin Luther King Jr. celebration at William Jewell College
The fight to save the JCCC track and field program 3:33

The fight to save the JCCC track and field program

View More Video