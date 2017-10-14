Rosie McIntyre in 'dream world' after son is finally freed | The Kansas City Star
Rosie McIntyre in 'dream world' after son is finally freed
"I knew he was innocent," Rosie McIntyre says of son Lamonte, wrongly imprisoned for 23 years.
Rosie McIntyre in 'dream world' after son is finally freed
Oct 14, 2017
"I knew he was innocent," Rosie McIntyre says of son Lamonte, wrongly imprisoned for 23 years.
Rich Sugg
The Kansas City Star
