Q&A with newly freed Lamonte McIntyre: ‘Happiness is something you have to choose’

Lamonte McIntyre talks about freedom after 23 years behind bars The day after his exoneration, Lamonte McIntyre wore a new T-shirt, a gift from one of those who fought for his release from prison. The day after his exoneration, Lamonte McIntyre wore a new T-shirt, a gift from one of those who fought for his release from prison. Rich Sugg The Kansas City Star

