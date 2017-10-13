Tenants, pets rescued from apartment fire near I-70, Sterling Avenue in KC

Fire crews rescued several tenants and their pets from an apartment fire Friday afternoon in Kansas City.

The fire was reported about 3:20 p.m. in a unit at Harvard Court apartments in the 4000 block of Harvard Circle, which is near Interstate 70 and Sterling Avenue.

Witnesses at the scene said they could see black smoke billowing from a third floor unit while they drove westbound on I-70.

Fire department personnel rescued at least two people and their pets from the fire.

No injuries were immediately reported.

Dozens of people were displaced due to the fire.