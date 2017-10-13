More Videos

    A large fire inside a building at the Harvard Court Apartments at 4018 Harvard Lane in Kansas City, Mo. trapped upper floor residents and their animals onto their balconies where KCMO firefighters used manual ladders to rescue the trapped residents.

A large fire inside a building at the Harvard Court Apartments at 4018 Harvard Lane in Kansas City, Mo. trapped upper floor residents and their animals onto their balconies where KCMO firefighters used manual ladders to rescue the trapped residents. David Eulitt The Kansas City Star
A large fire inside a building at the Harvard Court Apartments at 4018 Harvard Lane in Kansas City, Mo. trapped upper floor residents and their animals onto their balconies where KCMO firefighters used manual ladders to rescue the trapped residents. David Eulitt The Kansas City Star

Tenants, pets rescued from apartment fire near I-70, Sterling Avenue in KC

October 13, 2017 5:35 PM

Fire crews rescued several tenants and their pets from an apartment fire Friday afternoon in Kansas City.

The fire was reported about 3:20 p.m. in a unit at Harvard Court apartments in the 4000 block of Harvard Circle, which is near Interstate 70 and Sterling Avenue.

Witnesses at the scene said they could see black smoke billowing from a third floor unit while they drove westbound on I-70.

Fire department personnel rescued at least two people and their pets from the fire.

No injuries were immediately reported.

Dozens of people were displaced due to the fire.

