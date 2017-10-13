KC-area man asked alleged rape victim to not call cops so he could drink beer, report says

An Independence man, after allegedly raping his downstairs neighbor when her young son was in the home, asked the woman to hold off on calling the police so he could drink beer.
The woman told investigators that the man asked her for “a little time before you contact the cops so I can down a couple beers before I go to jail,” according to Fox 4.
Russell Burd, 45, was charged Saturday with first-degree rape, burglary, sexual abuse and kidnapping, according to court records.
His address is listed as an apartment unit in the 1600 block of S. Harvard Ave.
Burd knocked on his neighbor’s door at 4 a.m. She told investigators that he appeared intoxicated, according to Fox 4.
The outlet also reported that the allegations claim:
Burd approached her with three pairs of handcuffs. A struggle ensued, waking her young son, and Burd handcuffed the woman.
He told her multiple times to “pretend to enjoy this or I will kill you in front of your son.”
Burd is being held on $100,000 bond. He is due in court for a hearing Oct. 23.
Max Londberg: 816-234-4378, @MaxLondberg
