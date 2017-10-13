Rayville motorcyclist dies after striking deer on Missouri highway

A 55-year-old Rayville man was killed early Thursday when his motorcycle struck a deer while traveling on Missouri 13 in Ray County, according the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
The motorist was identified as Russell D. Helden. The crash happened at 3:40 a.m. According to initial reports, Helden’s 2016 Indian Chief Vintage overturned after he struck the deer and threw him off the motorcycle.
Helden died at the scene. No other vehicles were involved.
Glenn E. Rice: 816-234-4341, @GRicekcstar
