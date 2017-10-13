Local

Rayville motorcyclist dies after striking deer on Missouri highway

By Glenn E. Rice

grice@kcstar.com

October 13, 2017 10:50 AM

A 55-year-old Rayville man was killed early Thursday when his motorcycle struck a deer while traveling on Missouri 13 in Ray County, according the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The motorist was identified as Russell D. Helden. The crash happened at 3:40 a.m. According to initial reports, Helden’s 2016 Indian Chief Vintage overturned after he struck the deer and threw him off the motorcycle.

Helden died at the scene. No other vehicles were involved.

Glenn E. Rice: 816-234-4341, @GRicekcstar

