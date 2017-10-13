Human remains decomposed near Kansas Home Depot for ‘six, eight, 10 months,’ police say

Human remains discovered Thursday near a Kansas Home Depot had been decomposing for several months.
The remains were found in a thicket in Hutchinson, Kan., several hundred feet from the Home Depot.
Dustin Loepp, a Hutchinson police detective, said that he believed the body had been there for “six, eight, 10 months.”
The remains were found in a makeshift camp, he added, next to a tarp, empty cartons and other materials. It was near a common area occupied by homeless people.
“We have good reason to believe we know who he is based on items found there,” Loepp told The Hutchinson News.
He added the man’s identity will not be released until he is officially identified and family is informed.
