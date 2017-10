How did Africa and Oceania influence Picasso? The Nelson-Atkins will show you

Spanish artist Pablo Picasso was long fascinated by art made in Africa, the Americas and the islands scattered to the east of Asia and Australia, often called Oceania. A new exhibit is opening at Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art in Kansas City on Oct. 20 that will explore how this fascination with other cultures influenced Picasso’s work, featuring not only paintings, drawings and sculpture made by Picasso but also masterpieces from these regions.