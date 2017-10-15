At the Nelson’s Picasso show, you’ll get a rare glimpse at this art — and a KC touch

More Videos 2:24 Here are the KC hot spots in the epidemic of gun thefts Pause 3:02 Firefighters rescue apartment residents, animals in video 2:13 Rosie McIntyre in 'dream world' after son is finally freed 1:02 Police looking for man suspected of burglarizing several KC businesses 0:25 Watch suspects steal a gun from an unlocked car 3:27 Lamonte McIntyre freed at last 1:20 Reliving the 1994 fatal shooting of Donald Ewing and Doniel Quinn 1:49 Lamonte McIntyre hugs his mom as a free man 2:52 Lamonte McIntyre talks about freedom after 23 years behind bars 2:11 Watch how an atlatl improves accuracy and speed in dart throwing Video Link copy Embed Code copy

How did Africa and Oceania influence Picasso? The Nelson-Atkins will show you Spanish artist Pablo Picasso was long fascinated by art made in Africa, the Americas and the islands scattered to the east of Asia and Australia, often called Oceania. A new exhibit is opening at Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art in Kansas City on Oct. 20 that will explore how this fascination with other cultures influenced Picasso’s work, featuring not only paintings, drawings and sculpture made by Picasso but also masterpieces from these regions. Spanish artist Pablo Picasso was long fascinated by art made in Africa, the Americas and the islands scattered to the east of Asia and Australia, often called Oceania. A new exhibit is opening at Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art in Kansas City on Oct. 20 that will explore how this fascination with other cultures influenced Picasso’s work, featuring not only paintings, drawings and sculpture made by Picasso but also masterpieces from these regions. Allison Long and Matt Campbell The Kansas City Star

