Amid ‘Free Lamonte’ chants, hearing begins in case of KCK man imprisoned for 23 years

On the day Lamonte McIntyre was sentenced to consecutive life terms in prison, he said just 13 words to the court:
“Judge, I would like to tell the court that I’m innocent. That’s all.”
On Thursday, more than two decades later, McIntyre’s family and friends poured into a Wyandotte County courtroom for a hearing that has called into question the imprisonment of a 17-year-old man.
McIntyre, now 41, smiled at the approximately 50 friends and relatives who had assembled in the courtroom.
An innocent man has languished in prison for 23 years, his loved ones say. In a rally outside the courthouse beforehand, they cried: “I say free, you say Lamonte.”
“Free!”
“Lamonte!”
The evidentiary hearing came to be after a motion by McIntyre’s legal team, including KC attorney Cheryl Pilate and representatives from the Midwest Innocence Project. Pilate has researched the case for seven years.
The hearing could result in a judge vacating McIntyre’s conviction, which would set him free. He’s been imprisoned for 23 years.
“It was a like a blur,” said McIntyre’s younger brother, Jermaine. “He’s been gone so long. ... I got kids of my own he never saw.”
Lamonte McIntyre was only 17 years old when police in Kansas City, Kan., slapped handcuffs on his wrists and put him away for two life terms for a gruesome double murder. He has insisted he is innocent.
Not even the relatives of those victims — Donald Ewing, 34, and his younger cousin, Doniel Quinn, 21, who were blasted to death as they sat in a powder blue Cadillac on the afternoon of April 15, 1994 — believe McIntyre is guilty. For decades they have insisted he was railroaded into prison and needs to be released.
Pilate’s case in support of McIntyre will include recantations by witnesses who have long claimed they lied under pressure when they falsely identified McIntyre as the killer.
Gloria Labat, a relative of the two victims, testified Thursday that one of two key witnesses called by the state for the trial told her she lied on the stand.
The witness, Niko Quinn, later recanted her testimony and told Labat and others that she was threatened by a detective on the case who told her that her children would be taken from her if she didn’t go forward with her indictment of McIntyre.
Labat said that when she learned Quinn had given false testimony, she told her family and attorneys on both sides, but nothing was done to her knowledge.
At one point near the end of her testimony, Labat turned to McIntyre and addressed him directly.
“I’m sorry I didn’t pursue this better,” she said. “I don’t know you, I know you were a young boy. I never met you. I’m sorry you had to go through this and for it to take this long for it to come out.”
McIntyre smiled and nodded toward her.
A year ago in October, The Kansas City Star’s special project “No Justice” chronicled the details of the crime, and the evidence that Pilate insists speaks to McIntyre’s innocence.
In upcoming days, the case is expected to call into question the ethics and honesty of two prime figures in the case. They are the lead detective at the time, Roger Golubski, who retired as a captain from the Kansas City, Kan., Police Department in 2015, and Tara Morehead, a county prosecutor at the time who is now a U.S. attorney in Kansas.
To guard against local bias, Edward E. Bouker, the retired chief district judge from Ellis County District Court in Hays, Kan., will preside at the hearing. The hearing is scheduled to last as long as a week.
Comments