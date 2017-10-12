St. Louis Post-Dispatch Facebook
Missouri hospital will ring big billboard bell when a child finishes cancer treatment

By Max Londberg

jlondberg@kcstar.com

October 12, 2017 9:46 AM

When children finish chemotherapy treatment at a Missouri hospital, strangers will hear about it.

That’s because St. Louis Children’s Hospital installed a 12-foot bell Wednesday on a billboard over Interstate 44, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports. The bell even has speakers to magnify its clanging.

Every time a child finishes cancer treatment, staff will use an app on their phones to ring the bell. The Post-Dispatch reports it will ring approximately five to 10 times each month.

“Childhood wins another round against cancer,” the billboard says.

Max Londberg: 816-234-4378, @MaxLondberg

