Liberty school officials warn families of ‘Las Vegas shooting’ social media threat

High school students in the Liberty School District will see an increased presence of security Thursday after a threat referencing the Las Vegas shooting was posted to social media.
On Wednesday the district sent a letter to families of students at Liberty and Liberty North high schools informing them of the threat and the district’s response.
A gunman opened fire on a large crowd of concertgoers at a music festival Oct. 1 on the Las Vegas Strip, leaving 58 people dead and 489 injured.
“Late this afternoon, we were made aware of a social media post that was being shared by high school students that suggested that ‘students not come to school tomorrow,’ while also referencing the Las Vegas shooting,” the letter read. “Our District Safety and Security Team was immediately notified, and they also engaged with local law enforcement.
“While all threats are taken extremely seriously, nothing has been found credible with this particular threat and classes will be held tomorrow as scheduled. Simply as a precautionary measure, additional safety and security team members will be on both high school campuses tomorrow.”
District officials said similar social media threats are more and more common and have been dealt with nationwide in recent weeks.
“We appreciate those that made us aware of this particular post earlier today and allowed for the prompt investigation,” officials wrote.
Toriano Porter: 816-234-4779, @torianoporter
Comments