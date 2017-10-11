Lamonte McIntyre in a recently released photo from Lansing Correctional Facility, where he is an inmate.
Lamonte McIntyre in a recently released photo from Lansing Correctional Facility, where he is an inmate. Handout photo
Lamonte McIntyre in a recently released photo from Lansing Correctional Facility, where he is an inmate. Handout photo

Local

Imprisoned at 17 for murder, KCK man gets hearing 23 years later to set him free

By Eric Adler

eadler@kcstar.com

October 11, 2017 10:05 AM

Lamonte McIntyre was only 17 years old when police in Kansas City, Kan., slapped handcuffs on his wrists and put him away for two life terms for a gruesome double murder. Behind bars for 23 years, he has insisted he is innocent.

Evidence against him included:

No gun.

No motive.

No fingerprints.

No blood on his sock, shoes, pants, shirt or any clothing.

No evidence that he ever met or remotely knew the two victims.

Not even the relatives of those victims — Donald Ewing, 34, and his younger cousin, Doniel Quinn, 21, who were blasted to death as they sat in a powder blue Cadillac on the afternoon of April 15, 1994 — believe McIntyre is guilty. For decades they have insisted he was railroaded into prison and needs to be released.

On Thursday, Oct. 12, McIntyre may move one step closer to winning his freedom.

lamonte mcintyre(3)
Police mug shot of Lamonte McIntyre, who was convicted for the 1994 double homicide of two men in Kansas City, Kan.
Tammy Ljungblad tljungblad@kcstar.com

Kansas City attorney Cheryl Pilate, who has spent seven years investigating McIntyre’s case, is scheduled to appear in Wyandotte County District Circuit to present evidence in support of the exoneration or release of McIntyre.

A year ago in October, The Kansas City Star’s special project “No Justice” chronicled the details of the crime, and the evidence that Pilate insists speaks to McIntyre’s innocence.

Pilate’s case in support of McIntyre is expected to include recantations by witnesses who have long-claimed they lied under pressure when they falsely identified McIntyre as the killer.

The case is expected to call into question the ethics and honesty of two prime figures in the case. They are the then lead detective, Roger Golubski, who retired as a captain from the Kansas City, Kan., police department in 2015, and Tara Morehead, a then county prosecutor who is now a U.S. Attorney in Kansas.

Related stories from The Kansas City Star

To guard against local bias, Edward E. Bouker, the retired chief district judge from Ellis County District Court in Hays, Kan., will preside at the hearing, set to begin at 9 a.m. The hearing is scheduled to last as long as a week.

More Videos

Can you believe what Amazon wants for its second headquarters? 0:45

Can you believe what Amazon wants for its second headquarters?

Pause
Family heartbroken over shooting death of father of four 1:51

Family heartbroken over shooting death of father of four

New children's learning tools coming to Union Station's Science City 2:00

New children's learning tools coming to Union Station's Science City

Sexual assaults by students reveal hidden horror in K-12 schools 3:49

Sexual assaults by students reveal hidden horror in K-12 schools

Raw video: Kylr Yust pleads not guilty 1:38

Raw video: Kylr Yust pleads not guilty

Grandparents think Kansas becoming 'religion police,' challenge child immunization policy 1:55

Grandparents think Kansas becoming 'religion police,' challenge child immunization policy

Watch how an atlatl improves accuracy and speed in dart throwing 2:11

Watch how an atlatl improves accuracy and speed in dart throwing

Mothers of Jessica Runions and Kara Kopetsky thank community for support 0:32

Mothers of Jessica Runions and Kara Kopetsky thank community for support

Shooting kills one at KC apartment complex 0:38

Shooting kills one at KC apartment complex

Don't make a $10,000 mistake. Tips on how to spot flood-damaged cars 3:17

Don't make a $10,000 mistake. Tips on how to spot flood-damaged cars

  • New motion for KCK man's exoneration reveals possible legal misconduct

    Lamonte McIntyre, 40, has been behind bars for 22 years for a double homicide that not even the victims' families think he committed. Kansas City area attorney Cheryl Pilate revealed details of this piece in a 6-volume motion for exoneration in July, 2016, after investigating the case for seven years.

New motion for KCK man's exoneration reveals possible legal misconduct

Lamonte McIntyre, 40, has been behind bars for 22 years for a double homicide that not even the victims' families think he committed. Kansas City area attorney Cheryl Pilate revealed details of this piece in a 6-volume motion for exoneration in July, 2016, after investigating the case for seven years.

Shelly Yang, Eric Adler, Tammy Ljungblad, Neil Nakahodo The Kansas City Star

Eric Adler: 816-234-4431, @eadler

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Can you believe what Amazon wants for its second headquarters? 0:45

Can you believe what Amazon wants for its second headquarters?

Pause
Family heartbroken over shooting death of father of four 1:51

Family heartbroken over shooting death of father of four

New children's learning tools coming to Union Station's Science City 2:00

New children's learning tools coming to Union Station's Science City

Sexual assaults by students reveal hidden horror in K-12 schools 3:49

Sexual assaults by students reveal hidden horror in K-12 schools

Raw video: Kylr Yust pleads not guilty 1:38

Raw video: Kylr Yust pleads not guilty

Grandparents think Kansas becoming 'religion police,' challenge child immunization policy 1:55

Grandparents think Kansas becoming 'religion police,' challenge child immunization policy

Watch how an atlatl improves accuracy and speed in dart throwing 2:11

Watch how an atlatl improves accuracy and speed in dart throwing

Mothers of Jessica Runions and Kara Kopetsky thank community for support 0:32

Mothers of Jessica Runions and Kara Kopetsky thank community for support

Shooting kills one at KC apartment complex 0:38

Shooting kills one at KC apartment complex

Don't make a $10,000 mistake. Tips on how to spot flood-damaged cars 3:17

Don't make a $10,000 mistake. Tips on how to spot flood-damaged cars

  • Family heartbroken over shooting death of father of four

    Police found Marco Green, 28, with fatal gunshot wounds early Sunday morning at an apartment complex that was not his residence. Left behind are family and friends who remember the father of four and want to know what happened.

Family heartbroken over shooting death of father of four

View More Video