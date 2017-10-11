Crashes along this popular route creating major backups for Northland commuters

Separate multiple vehicle crashes along southbound Interstate 29/35 in Kansas City’s Northland is creating major backups for commuters during Wednesday morning’s rush hour.
Two crashes occurred along I-29/35 in Kansas City, North, and North Kansas City closed lanes of the popular route from the Northland into downtown Kansas City.
The first crash occurred about 6:30 a.m. along southbound I-29/35 at Armour Road/Missouri 210. The crash closed the left lane and the left shoulder through the area.
The second crash occurred about 15 minutes later along southbound I-29/35 just south of Northeast Parvin Road.
All lanes of the highway were reopened by 7:20 a.m. but not before causing headaches for commuters as traffic proceeded at stop-and-go speeds. At one point, the traffic backed up on southbound I-35 beyond Northeast Vivion Road exit and on I-29 beyond Northeast Davidson Road.
Robert A. Cronkleton: 816-234-4261, @cronkb
Comments