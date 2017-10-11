Crashes along Interstate 29/35 in Kansas City’s Northland created major backups during Wednesday morning’s rush hour. Traffic was stop and go at Northeast Parvin Road along southbound I-29/35 as commuters headed into downtown Kansas City.
Crashes along this popular route creating major backups for Northland commuters

By Robert A. Cronkleton

bcronkleton@kcstar.com

October 11, 2017 7:24 AM

Separate multiple vehicle crashes along southbound Interstate 29/35 in Kansas City’s Northland is creating major backups for commuters during Wednesday morning’s rush hour.

Two crashes occurred along I-29/35 in Kansas City, North, and North Kansas City closed lanes of the popular route from the Northland into downtown Kansas City.

The first crash occurred about 6:30 a.m. along southbound I-29/35 at Armour Road/Missouri 210. The crash closed the left lane and the left shoulder through the area.

The second crash occurred about 15 minutes later along southbound I-29/35 just south of Northeast Parvin Road.

All lanes of the highway were reopened by 7:20 a.m. but not before causing headaches for commuters as traffic proceeded at stop-and-go speeds. At one point, the traffic backed up on southbound I-35 beyond Northeast Vivion Road exit and on I-29 beyond Northeast Davidson Road.

Robert A. Cronkleton: 816-234-4261, @cronkb

